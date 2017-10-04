Two contractors hospitalized after gas poisoning in Red Deer

Gas-powered saws used for repairs believed to be cause

Emergency crews responded to carbon monoxide poisoning on Wednesday morning at the Co-op liquor store in Red Deer’s Timberlands subdivision. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Two male contractors were taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after emergency crews were called to a store in Red Deer’s Timberlands neighbourhood this morning.

A 9-1-1- call about a male who had inhaled fumes was received at about 8:30 a.m.Wednesday. Red Deer Emergency Services sent out ambulances and two fire trucks in response to the incident at the Co-op liquor outlet. Red Deer RCMP’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit was also at the scene.

Carbon monoxide readings inside the store were found to be dangerously high so the building was immediately evacuated, said Platoon Chief Chuck Ruether. The deadly gas was found to be at 1,500 parts per million, when even 100 ppm is grounds for concern.

Seven people were evacuated from the store — two Co-op liquore store staff and five contractors who had been cutting through the concrete floor with gas-powered saws in order to reach pipes and resolve a plumbing issue.

Fumes from the gas-powered saws are the suspected cause.

No customers were in the store at the time.

According to Red Deer RCMP, several people were treated at the scene.

Two contractors were taken to hospital by ambulance. Ruether said one of the men needed immediate care after exhibiting symptoms of gas poisoning. The other man had milder symptoms, but still needed to be seen by health care workers. Both are in stable condition.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas found in fumes from burning fuel. The most common symptoms are headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Extreme CO poisoning can cause unconsciousness or death.

Ruether said Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. The store is expected to remain closed for the day.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter