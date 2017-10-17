Two men charged in incident that saw police open fire

Suspects were allegedly involved in Friday incident north of Sylvan Lake where police vehicle rammed

Two men have been charged in connection with a wild weekend incident, caught partly on dash cam, that ended with RCMP officers firing shots.

The drama unfolded last Friday after police got numerous complaint of “erratic driving and threatening behavior” in Sundre.

Police said a vehicle was rammed and when the driver got out he was struck, suffering minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was spotted again mid-afternoon in Rocky Mountain House, where police tried unsuccessfully to pull it over.

Around 4:25 p.m. police caught up with the vehicle again, this time north of Sylvan Lake. A spike belt was successfully deployed near Hwy 20 and Aspelund Road. When the driver turned his vehicle around shots were fired by police.

Two of the three occupants of the vehicle fled to a nearby residence occupied by a family with young children. Police say the suspects stole cellphones but could not steal any vehicles.

RCMP allege the suspects ran to a neighbouring unoccupied farm house, stole keys and took off in a pickup truck.

It is alleged that when police tried to block the vehicle it rammed them and officers opened fire. Two suspects were injured and taken to hospital.

Part of the action was captured on the dash cam in a passerby’s vehicle.

As is routine when shots are fired by police, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

Nicholas James Wales, 20, of Red Deer, is facing two charges of possession of property over $5,000, two counts of break and enter, uttering threats, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and failing to stop for police.

A second 20-year-old Red Deer man is facing charges of uttering threats and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The men are due to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 23.

A third suspect remains in hospital and has yet to be charged.



