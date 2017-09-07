Two men injured at Taylor Drive/Hwy 2 construction site in Red Deer

Two men were sent to hospital with serious injuries after falling while working on the new QEII bridge over Taylor Drive.

Occupational Health and Safety has issued a stop work order for the decking portion, not the entire work site.

Trent Bancarz, Alberta labour ministry public affairs officer said at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, two workers were installing work platform decking, similar to scaffolding, underneath the bridge.

He said while they were installing it, the decking collapsed and they fell five or six metres.

The injuries were considered serious and the two men were taken to hospital.

One worker is a man in his 20s and the other is a man in his 30s.

Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating.

Taylor Drive was closed off from 19th Street to the south of the Hwy 2/2A turn-off Wednesday night. Construction crews were scheduled to place girders on the Hwy 2 bridges over Taylor Drive.

Calls to Flatiron Constructors were not immediately returned.

Alberta Transportation is in the midst of the multi-year project to construct a new interchange at Highway 2, Gaetz Avenue and Taylor Drive, south of the City of Red Deer.

