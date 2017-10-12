Two more days to vote in advance

Time is running out for Red Deerians to cast their ballots early for the municipal election.

Advance votes can be cast at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery at 4525 47A Ave. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting seems to be catching on.

So far, 1,058 people have cast their ballots already, which is ahead of 2013 at this point.

Local election officials expect to top the 2,230 advance votes cast in 2013. Advance voting is on a steady rise. In 2010, 1,090 voted ahead of election day, 854 in 2007 and 744 in 2004.

Red Deer electors are voting for mayor, eight city councillors, seven Red Deer Public Schools trustees and five Red Deer Regional Catholic School Board trustees.

There are no additional qualifications, restrictions or requirements to participate in the advance vote other than being eligible to vote.

To be eligible to vote, an elector must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months immediately preceding election day (since April 16, 2017) and a resident of the city on election day. Voters must provide proof of identification that shows both their name and current address.

For more information on the 2017 municipal election, including candidate profiles and an interactive map to find voting stations, visit www.elections.reddeer.ca



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter