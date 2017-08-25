Two people arrested after fleeing from Innisfail RCMP

The stolen truck ran out of gas in a farmer’s field

A man and a woman were charged with dangerous driving after fleeing from police through the streets of Innisfail.

Early on Thursday morning, Innisfail RCMP officers on routine patrol noticed an older model black truck with an expired plate on 50th Street. After police activated emergency lights, the vehicle sped off. Police did not pursue it for public safety reasons.

RCMP officers spotted the same vehicle a short time later, noting it was slowing down and swerving in the lane. The vehicle left the road and entered a farmers field where it stopped because it ran out of gas.

The truck was found to be stolen. The female passenger exited the truck and was arrested without incident. The male driver fled on foot and, with the assistance of RCMP police dog, was arrested a short time later.

The 25-year-old female from Innisfail was charged with possessing stolen property and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace

A 33-year-old male of Red Deer is been charged with possession of stolen property, fleeing police, obstruction, dangerous driving, drive while disqualified, and mischief.

Both were to appear Friday in Red Deer Provincial Court.