Two Red Deer men among 16 people arrested in child pornography investigation

Two Red Deer men are among 16 people in Alberta that have been arrested for child pornography related offences.

Further details of a three-month investigation by the ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team will be released this afternoon in Calgary.

Arrests took place in Calgary, Red Deer, Airdrie, and Strathmore, and led to the identification of two underage luring victims.

ICE investigates offences involving child pornography, computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) was established by the Alberta government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.