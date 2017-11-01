Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Hundreds gathered at the Veterans’ Park cenotaph in Red Deer last Remembrance Day to honour Canada’s fallen soldiers. A ceremony will be hosted at Veteran’s Park again this year by the Korean War Veteran’s Association. The Red Deer Legion will host an indoor ceremony at CrossRoads Church as well. (Advocate file photo)

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies in the city.

The Red Deer Legion will host a ceremony at CrossRoads Church (3105 Range Road 275) Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

There will be free transit every 15 minutes from Sorensen Station to the church beginning at 9 a.m., with the last bus leaving at 10:15 a.m. The bus will pickup passengers outside the Servus Arena on its way to the church.

Buses will return people to the Servus Arena and Sorensen Station after the ceremony.

The Korean War Veterans’ Association will hold a ceremony at Veterans’ Park (49 Avenue and Ross Street) in downtown Red Deer at 10:30 a.m. as well.

Parking will be available at the Sorensen Station parkade, on surface lots or metered on-street parking. If you plan on taking a bus, Veterans’ Park is only a 300-metre walk from Sorensen Station.

Action buses can be booked to go to either ceremony up until Nov. 9.

More information can be found at www.reddeer.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter