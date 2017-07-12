Two victims of Calgary car blaze identified

Calgary police have identified two of three people found dead in a burned-out car at a suburban construction site and are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vehicle’s owner.

Police say the bodies of Glynnis Fox, who was 36, and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were discovered after firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze on the northwestern edge of the city Monday.

A third victim — a woman believed to be in her 30s — has been tentatively identified. Police were earlier trying to figure out where a photo she posted on social media early Monday was taken, but have since concluded it was about a year old.

Acting Insp. Paul Wozney with the service’s major crimes section confirmed police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

He could not provide any details Tuesday about how or where they died.

“It’s very, very early on in a very complex investigation,” he said.

Investigators are also looking for information about the whereabouts of 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was engulfed in flames.

“We are concerned for his safety. We don’t know his role in this matter. We have been trying to track him down with no luck so far,” said Wozney, adding Afowerk’s family is aware police are looking for him.

“We’re trying to piece together the hours leading up to this event so that we can determine who played what role in it and really, in Mr. Afowerk’s case, where he’s at and if he’s safe.”

Wozney said Afowerk had a history with Calgary police, but declined to elaborate. No records about Afowerk came up in a search of court documents.

Court records show Pfeiffer, one of the victims, had court dates coming up this month on charges of trespassing, failing to comply with probation, failing to appear in court, mischief damage under $5,000, breaching recognizance conditions and possession of a controlled substance.

In recent years, he also pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to jail time for offences including assault, mischief, possession of stolen property and trafficking a controlled substance.

Someone called 911 early Monday to report a fire next to the wooden frame of a townhome under construction in a new subdivision in the Sage Hill neighbourhood.

People in nearby homes said they awoke to bangs and sirens early Monday. Firefighters did not know anyone was inside the car until the flames were extinguished.

The blaze left a big black scorch mark on the outer wall of the unfinished structure.