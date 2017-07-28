Two wildfires in the Nordegg area

Fire crews working on the fire under control west of Nordegg. (Contributed)

Two wildfires are burning in the Nordegg area, according to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry in Rocky Mountain House.

A 16-acre fire located west of Nordegg, and another .6-acre fire north of the community are both under control.

Wildfire hazard in Rocky Forest Area is considered moderate.

Currently 12 wildfires are burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. One is out of control, four are being held, five are under control and two have been turned over to the responsible parties.

As of Friday the province has seen 821 wildfires this season that has burned 9,644 acres.

People should continue to do their part to prevent wildfires.

Campers should not leave their campfires unattended and make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving their camp sites. Soak campfires, stir them and soak them again. If people can still feel heat coming from the ashes it is not extinguished.

Debris falling from off-highway vehicles can start wildfires. Drivers should stop frequently and knock debris from machine’s hotspots. If debris is smouldering, soak it, stir it, and soak it again to ensure it’s out.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia has drifted into the Rocky Forest Area. Anyone experiencing respiratory difficulties as a result of the smoke can visit Alberta Health Link or dial 811 for information. Find out the latest smoke update at www.firesmoke.ca.