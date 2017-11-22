Jazmine Sleva, 21, is reported missing. Photo supplied.

Two young women missing from Sylvan Lake

RCMP believe they could be travelling to B.C.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for two young women who were last seen in Sylvan Lake on Nov. 17.

The two women, Serenity Roswell, 22 and Jazmine Sleva, 21 were reported missing by their families.

RCMP believe the two may have travelled to B.C. and could be in the West Vacouver area. They may be travelling in a 2015 black Jeep Patriot.

Roswell is described as Aboriginal, 1.67 metres (five-foot-six), slim build and weighs about 115 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde hair dye.

Sleva is described as Caucasian, 1.67 metres (five-foot-six), slim build and weighs about 105 lbs with long hair and brown eyes and a lip piercing.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate the duo. If you have any information call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.


