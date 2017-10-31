Two youths arrested after bear spray released in CrossIron Mills

Police have arrested two youths believed to have taken part in an attempted theft in which bear spray was released at a Calgary-area shopping mall.

The two boys were arrested at Bishop Kidd School in the city’s northeast this morning.

Police say six individuals entered the food court at CrossIron Mills shopping mall, just outside Calgary’s northern city limits, on Thursday night.

Two members of the group attempted to snatch a tip jar from the counter of a business and an employee from another shop stepped in to stop them.

A third suspect knocked that employee down and a fourth sprayed the employee and an innocent bystander with bear spray.

The group fled in a Hyundai Elantra that was later determined to be stolen.

Police say six people needed to be treated for direct exposure to the bear spray and 20 others, including children, needed to be treated for exposure to the contaminated air.

RCMP continue to track down the remaining suspects.

The identities of the youths are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

