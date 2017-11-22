Uber isn’t saying how many Canadians were affected by year-old hack

TORONTO — Uber is owning up to a year-old security breach that saw hackers steal the personal information of millions of customers around the world, but is not saying how many Canadians have been affected.

Uber Canada’s blog says names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of 57 million riders were taken, but did not provide specifics about where the customers are.

It specifies only that hackers took the driver’s license numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers in the U.S.

The company has not responded to requests about how many Canadians were impacted.

It is the latest disclosure of a major breach involving a prominent company.

Earlier this year, credit reporting service Equifax waited several months before revealing this past September that hackers had carted off the Social Security numbers of 145 million Americans.

Equifax also did not immediately disclose how many Canadians were affected even as it provided specifics about the number of Americans and Brits who were impacted.

It later said only about 8,000 Canadians were affected.

Previous story
Liberals look to ease affordability concerns with release of housing strategy
Next story
N. Korea criticizes US over designation as terror sponsor

Just Posted

Opioid prescriptions up across country, but daily doses dispensed down: report

TORONTO — The overall number of prescriptions for opioids has increased over… Continue reading

Notley pleads with political foes, allies to support Alberta pipeline projects

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued warnings to all political parties… Continue reading

Uber isn’t saying how many Canadians were affected by year-old hack

TORONTO — Uber is owning up to a year-old security breach that… Continue reading

N. Korea criticizes US over designation as terror sponsor

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Wednesday called U.S. President… Continue reading

Liberals look to ease affordability concerns with release of housing strategy

OTTAWA — The federal government will unveil its highly anticipated national housing… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month