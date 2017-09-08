UCP candidate wants to fund Red Deer Cardiac Catheterization Lab

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Doug Schweitzer wants to provide $10 million for the Red Deer Cardiac Catheterization Lab.

Schweitzer gave his support to fund the lab through his previously announced Community Infrastructure Plan on Friday.

“Investment in projects like the Red Deer Catheterization Lab are what Albertans need and deserve. I will stand up for innovative projects all across Alberta and ensure that central Albertan voices are heard,” said Schweitzer.

The community has raised $10 million of the $20 million capital needed to build the lab.

The cardiac catheterization lab will be a talking point at a rally on Sunday at the Memorial Centre lot from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.