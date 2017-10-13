RCMP descend on Highland Green

Roads blocked off and schools and recreation centre on “hold and secure” on Friday

RCMP were out in force and schools locked down in Highland Green on Friday morning.

A caller to the Advocate said there were at least 10 police vehicles and officers carrying rifles in the Horn Street and Hewson Avenue area around 11 a.m.

Police sent a public notice at 11:17 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area or stay indoors because of an “ongoing incident.”

Nearby streets were blocked off for a while but were open again by 11:30 a.m.

G.H. Dawe Recreation Centre and G.H. Dawe School and St. Patrick’s Community School on Holt Street were under a precautionary “hold and secure” at the request of RCMP. Three police vehicles were sitting in the parking lot.

The recreation centre opened its doors again shortly after noon.

An officer could be seen posted outside a home on Hewson Avenue but there was no other sign of activity on the street about noon.

A police officer was seen taking photos of debris on the grass on the east side of Taylor Drive at Horn Street. A pair of tire tracks were cut through the grass at the side of the road.

More to come ….