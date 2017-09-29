Unique equine course starting at Olds College

Olds College is starting a first-of-its-kind program for students interested in horse breeding.

The new Equine Reproduction Technician certificate program will be introduced in 2018, with applications accepted starting Oct. 1.

Graduates will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to work at or operate an equine breeding facility through four months of online learning and four months of hands-on training.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Equine Science instructor Marion Anderson. She’s pleased the new program will open more doors to current equine science students who want to expand on their studies.

Horse anatomy, physiology, and ways to maximize fertility and manage infertility will be taught. Students will also get the chance to participate in commercial breeding and foaling operations at the college.

The new program accompanies changes to the way Equine Science is being delivered. Students will now be accepted as either Western or English riders, and be allowed to tailor the the second year towards their own interests by choosing from a variety of options.

For more information, please visit www.oldscollege.ca.



