Unite two school divisions

Red Deer and surrounding area parents favour unification of the two local school divisions.

“The curriculum isn’t that different from Catholic to public. I have five children and three of them did go to Catholic school, and you know what, curriculum wise I didn’t see any difference,” said local resident Kim Fritz on Wednesday. “The only thing they added in there was religion and I don’t see what the problem is, if it’s going to save some money then it’s great.”

That’s the biggest motivator for parents: unifying two school divisions means cost savings for families.

“If it’s more savings in parents’ pocket then why not? There shouldn’t be any issues with it,” said Barry, a parent from Red Deer, who prefers not to share his last name.

“It’s a very heated topic. You can’t discriminate against religion but it’s done all the time,” he added.

In May this year, Red Deer Public Schools and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools had conversations about amalgamating to favour a publicly funded education system in Alberta.

Although Red Deer Public School division narrowly passed the motion 4-3, Red Deer Catholic didn’t welcome the idea.

Back in May, Catholic school board chairman Guy Pelletier said thanks to the discussions between the two school boards, he understands students need to be served better.

“Is amalgamating the school divisions the best way to do that? I don’t think so,” he had said.

At the public schools, the motion received a green light from Diane Macauley, Bill Stuebing, Jim Watters and Bill Christie while Bev Manning, Dick Lemke and Cathy Peacocke were not in favour.

The idea to merge public and Catholic school boards was introduced earlier this year by former Alberta education minister Dave King who served from 1979 to 1986 with biggest motivational factor being cost savings. Other provinces such as Quebec and Newfoundland embraced the idea back in late ’90s.

“Maybe it can be better… having a more standardized education,” said parent Ronald Contreras, whose Grade 11 son Daniel Contreras attends École secondaire Notre Dame High School.