Unsightly Red Deer lot to be sold for parking

Part of AltaLink right-of-way could soon be paved over

Part of a weed-infested AltaLink right-of-way that’s visible from Gaetz Avenue could soon be paved over into a parking lot.

Red Deer city council gave first reading approval on Tuesday to a plan to sell a 10,400-square-foot municipal reserve for parking lot development. City manager Craig Curtis said the land, just south of Earls Restaurant, could be offered to the owner of the abutting commercial strip.

Curtis noted there’s very limited use for the reserve land under part of AltaLink electrical lines, with a parking lot being one of few developments that won’t interfere with the power corridor.

Councillors saw images showing how the end of the right-of-way, next to Earls Restaurant, has become unkempt since former vegetation on it had been stripped when AltaLink upgraded its power lines.

They were unanimous in voting that this land’s rezoning should go ahead. (Mayor Tara Veer excused herself from voting on the issue).

Curtis said proceeds from the sale will go into the city’s municipal reserve fund for the purchase of other municipal reserve lands.