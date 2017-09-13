UPDATE: Fire restriction in the Rocky forest area lifted

The fire restriction in the Rocky Mountain House Forest area has been lifted.

Firefighters will continue their efforts to extinguish the Rocky Wildfire 68 once the rain lets up.

The wildfire west of Burnstick is now classified as held — meaning under the current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past current boundaries.

The fire in the Coral Creek Valley is being held at roughly 842 hectares.

The fire near Canary Mountain is being held at roughly 628 hectares and

The fire near Crescent Falls is now classified under control — meaning the wildfire is completely contained and will be extinguished.

A total of 18 firefighters, four helicopters and heavy equipment are working on these wildfires in the Bighorn Wildfire Complex.

Coral Creek Valley and White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird area remain closed to the public.