Us and Them documentary will screen in Red Deer

The documentary captures lives of four homesless people

Us and Them, a documentary that looks at the lives of four chronically homeless people, will screen in Red Deer on Thursday.

The documentary filmed over 10 years looks into transformation through human connection.

The screening is set to take place at the Weikoklad Event Centre starting at 7 p.m.

The screening is hosted by local organizations like Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance, Rethink Urban, United Way Central Alberta, Safe Habour Society, Turning Point ad FASD Network.

For more information contact info@capovertyreduction.ca.



