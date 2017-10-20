Various packaged vegetable products recalled over listeria concern

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.

The agency says 26 Mann’s products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.

The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.

It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Previous story
Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears
Next story
Morneau faces more questions despite promise to sell shares, use blind trust

Just Posted

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

Look no further than Westerner Park for renovation ideas this weekend

Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs Friday to Sunday

Various packaged vegetable products recalled over listeria concern

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been… Continue reading

Updated: Man shot dead by police near Alix, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man… Continue reading

Flu clinic opens on Monday at Westerner Park

Free vaccine to all Albertans six months of age and older

Business of the Year Awards celebrate local achievement

Olymel, The Bra Lounge, 360 Fitness and Postma Electrical Services Ltd. are the winners this year

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Watch: Gravel truck turns into wrong off-ramp at Highway 2 Ponoka

The new Highway 2 and Highway 53 intersection at Ponoka caused some confusion for one driver

Updated: Central Alberta Election Results

Unofficial results from Monday’s municipal elections in Central Alberta. Not all results… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month