Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sylvan Lake

Two men were arrested arrested in Blackfalds after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in Sylvan Lake on Thursday.

Blackfalds RCMP was called to the intersection of Range Road 283 and Hwy 11A in Blackfalds around 3:30 p.m., where two men in a green Jeep pulled up beside a parked vehicle with four youths inside, pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle.

The youths fled and the green Jeep chased behind them. The Jeep was later located in Sylvan Lake where the two suspects took a white Lexus SUV from a woman at gunpoint.

Officers from Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP detachments were actively searching for the suspects.

The Lexus was reported to be in Blackfalds, where police found the two suspects, performed a high risk take down and brought them into custody.

Though the men were arrested, the 2010 Lexus RX350 with the licence plate 2NK 843 has not been located.

RCMP are looking for a third man who is believed to be operating the vehicle.

Police urge the public not to approach if you see it, but to immediately call the RCMP.