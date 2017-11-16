Vermillion man dies in vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Vermillion man died after a single-vehicle crash southwest of Rocky Mountain House early Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said at about 3:30 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the collision on Hwy 752 where a pickup truck left the road, went through the ditch, and came to rest against some trees.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant.

Police said weather and road conditions did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The name of the driver will not be released.