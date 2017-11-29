Veterans group lobbies complaint against man they say wore fake uniform to Remembrance Day ceremony

A formal complaint has been filed with the Red Deer RCMP against a man several veterans groups say wore a military uniform and medals he did not earn.

Bob Dale, who served in the Canadian forces for 29 years, filed a formal statement of complaint with the RCMP on Monday.

The complaint outlines how the man attended a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School dressed in a United States Marine Corp uniform.

Dale also provided the Advocate with two record searches of the United States Department of Defence Manpower Data Centre looking for the military records the man claimed to have earned.

However, both searches indicated he did not serve.

Dale filed the complaint representing Stolen Valour — Canada, an organization that aims to expose people posing as military personnel and veterans.

Stolen Valour — Canada doesn’t condone any violence taken against someone who wears a military uniform they did not earn.

Dale said part of the reason he did this was for the man’s safety as veterans take offence to people who have not served in the military, but say they have.

On top of the records searches yielding no results, the complaint outlines a number of inconsistencies including in the man’s discharge papers, which are characterized as “highly questionable.” The complaint also describes the man’s appearance at the ceremony as “highly inappropriate and slovenly dress.”

The complain mentions the section of the Criminal Code of Canada that deals specifically with the unlawful use of military uniforms or certificates of either the Canadian Forces or any other navy, army or air force. The punishment for such an offence is a maximum of six months imprisonment or a $5,000 fine or both.

While there is a file, police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

For Remembrance Day services, the Legion typically provides veterans to area schools for their ceremony. An investigation is underway at the Legion into the man’s service record.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bashaw RCMP release photo of truck linked to armed robbery of Alix hotel

Just Posted

Veterans group lobbies complaint against man they say wore fake uniform to Remembrance Day ceremony

A formal complaint has been filed with the Red Deer RCMP against… Continue reading

Bashaw RCMP release photo of truck linked to armed robbery of Alix hotel

Mounties continue to investigate the armed robbery of an Alix hotel and… Continue reading

Trudeau names Alberta judge Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Alberta-based judge Sheilah Martin… Continue reading

Older Canadians forgoing retirement, working through golden years: census

TORONTO — The three months of Bill VanGorder’s retirement were among the… Continue reading

Trial draws to a close

A six-week triple-murder trial full of twists is drawing to a close.… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month