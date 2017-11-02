Victim’s father at court appearance of accused in Calgary quadruple homicide

The father of one of three people found dead in a burned-out car in Calgary says he was willing to drive for two hours in the snow to attend a court appearance for a duo charged in relation to his son’s death.

Troy Pfeiffer says he plans to make the trip from the village of Barons in southern Alberta every time Yu Chieh Liao and Tewodros Kebede have a court date.

The two are charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths last summer of sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear and of Cody Pfeiffer.

Liao and Kebede are also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk, the owner of the car.

Liao, who also goes by the first name Diana, was excused from court today while Kebede appeared by video and did not speak.

Troy Pfeiffer says he wanted to hit the screen when Kebede first appeared, but then the anxiety he has had since his son’s death bubbled up and his palms got sweaty.

He was there with his other son, Kyle, who he says has been destroyed by the loss of his brother.

The case was put over until Nov 29.

Lawyers for Liao and Kebede said they were waiting for police to send over evidence related to the homicides, which police have described as ruthless and brutal.

Susan Karpa, Liao’s lawyer, said the delay in getting evidence has been unreasonable and provincial court Judge John Bascom agreed.

“I find the delay inordinate,” the judge said.

Most Read

