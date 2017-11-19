VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

A ‘party bus’ lit on fire in Vancouver Saturday night. (tyler-roxy/Twitter)

A ‘party bus’ went up in flames in Downtown Vancouver on Saturday night.

According to reports, Vancouver fire crews responded to the fire at around 9 p.m. Bystanders say the bus caught fire on Granville Street between Smythe Street and Seymour Street.

Photos and videos posted to social media show the bus fully engulfed by the blaze.

Walked out of a VSO show only to discover firefighters soaking a bus on fire… Roads blocked on Smithe and Seymour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/80ExoMiz8x — Francesca Drake (@francescaadrake) November 19, 2017

More to come.