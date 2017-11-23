VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Andre Lemus, owner of Las Palmeras in Red Deer, pours some salsa on a taco at the Taste of Red Deer Thursday night at Westerner Park. The event is a part of the Festival of Trees which runs until Sunday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have to offer Thursday night.

Nearly 20 restaurants from Red Deer and the surrounding area filled the Prairie Pavilion in Westerner Park for the Taste of Red Deer.

There were burgers, tacos, desserts and more to feast on at the annual event, which is a part of the Festival of Trees.

This year’s Taste of Red Deer was a big success, said Robin Armitage, event co-chair.

“The restaurants have been absolutely amazing. We’re so blessed to have them.

“This is an event where anybody can come. You don’t have to be a sponsor, you don’t have to have a lot of money – you can just come get a chance to see the tree room and have some really good treats. It’s awesome,” said Armitage.

Armitage, who was involved with the Taste of Red Deer when it first began about 20 years ago, said the event is different every year.

“Sometimes we have different restaurants, sometimes there’s more people. It’s not as crazy as it was when we had it on Friday nights – you couldn’t even move in here,” she said.

Even though it’s a busy room with hundreds of people tasting the food, it was still a very intimate night, said Armitage.

“It’s one of the events where you can sit and talk to people and enjoy the evening,” she said.

The Festival of Trees continues until Sunday afternoon. For more information, visit www.reddeerfestivaloftrees.ca.



