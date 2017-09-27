Lacombe military history honoured

Lacombe’s military history will be honoured with a Cenotaph designation ceremony, revealing of Vimy exhibit and a candlelight vigil on Saturday.

An Evening of Heritage: Honouring Lacombe’s Military History kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with an opening reception of the new exhibit Reflections on Vimy at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

The official historic designation ceremony of the Lacombe Cenotaph will get underway at 7 p.m. followed by a candlelight vigil at the Lacombe Cenotaph in Lest We Forget Park.

The events are hosted by the City of Lacombe, Lacombe & District Historical Society and the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79.



