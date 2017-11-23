At the victim services 25th anniversary, Retired RCMP Const. Irving Kurz addresses a group gathered at the City RCMP detachment. File photo by JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff

If you’re looking to give back in meaningful ways by volunteering, Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit (VSU) might just be what you’re looking for.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or of tragic events,” says Const. Holly Erb, Victim Services coordinator for Red Deer RCMP. “It’s a great fit for those who have a knack for caring and want to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Red Deerians.”

VSU staff and volunteers are hosting a volunteer information session to learn more about the volunteer positions on Monday. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Red Deer RCMP downtown detachment.

The event would be hour-long and include a presentation on the role of victim services advocates followed by an opportunity to ask questions and talk with staff and volunteers. The hope is for potential volunteers to find out if the volunteer roles would be the right fit for them.

Victim Services advocates are screened for suitability and are required to go through enhanced RCMP security clearance. They receive specialized training to help victims of crime or trauma. Their jobs would include assisting with next-of-kin notifications and providing information on government forms. They would help with financial benefits and offer guidance and support and community referrals as the victims navigate through the criminal justice system.

“If you volunteer with Victim Services, you’ll be trained to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” said Erb. “Advocates work closely with RCMP and provide an essential service to the community.”

To volunteer, you must be:

18 or older

Canadian resident or landed immigrant who has lived in Canada for at least five years

Able to complete RCMP enhanced security clearance

Able to complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course after acceptance into the program



