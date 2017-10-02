Voters take advantage of advance vote in Red Deer

More advance votes to be held

A total of 324 voters cast their ballots on the first day of advance voting held Saturday in Red Deer.

During the last municipal election in 2013 there were 325 people who voted on the first day of advance voting.

Advance voting will also be held on Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, 4525 47A Ave.

Red Deer residents will vote for the mayor, eight city councillors, and seven public or five Catholic school board trustees.

Voters must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months immediately preceding election day (since April 16), and a Red Deer resident on election day.

Voters must provide proof of identification that shows both their name and current address.

For more information about the 2017 Municipal Election, including candidate profiles and an interactive map to find voting stations, visit elections.reddeer.ca.



