Warmer and drier July than usual in Red Deer

Megan Noble of Red Deer shows off her beet harvest she pulled from her community garden plot at the Michener Gardens on Friday. Noble welcomed the rain that fell on the city on Thursday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

July weather above average

July was warmer than usual in Red Deer and above average temperatures are expected to continue in August, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Kirk Torneby said the city’s hottest day was July 27 when it reached 30.9 C.

“The average temperature in July was 16.7 C and the 30-year normal, which goes from 1981 to 2010, is 15.9 C. It actually lands at being the 26th warmest July on record for Red Deer. It’s the warmest July since 2014,” Torneby said.

When it came to precipitation, Red Deer received about half the amount of rain as usual. The city received 53.8 mm compared to its normal 94 mm.

“The month was on the dry side. It lands as the 29th driest on record. It’s the driest July since 2008.”

He said July started out with a hot, dry spell for the first couple of weeks with thunderstorms around July 10 and 24.

“Most of the precipitation in July is thunderstorm-based. As the thunderstorms start to diminish through August that number starts to drop.”

Torneby said looking ahead Red Deer will see rainier, cooler weather on Saturday. The forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to reach 19 C.

“It looks like we move back to near normal conditions and then for the rest of the month the seasonal forecast model shows above average temperatures are expected to build back in for the rest of August.”