Jessica MacAulny, 14, and Madison Mimnagh, 11, pose with an owl at the downtown Red Deer Harry Potter celebration Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: A magical Harry Potter weekend in downtown Red Deer

Wizards, witches and muggles are flocking to downtown Red Deer to celebrate Harry Potter this weekend.

Edmonton’s Clare Tries and her six-year-old son Max describe themselves as big fans of the series. They couldn’t resist the chance to enjoy the festivities at the first ever Diagon Alley Meets Downtown, which began Saturday and ends Sunday.

“We were visiting a friend who lives here and when we heard there was a Harry Potter day we just had to come,” she said.

Tries said she and her son really enjoyed the wand painting section at the event.

“Everything going on here is pretty awesome. I’m definitely glad we came out,” said Tries.

Red Deer’s Brody Prince was at the event with his wife, one-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. His daughter loved the wand painting as well, he said.

“We aren’t huge fans of Harry Potter, but we’ve seen the movies and we thought we should definitely check out what’s going on down here,” said Prince.

In addition to wand painting, there is quidditch, a chance to take a photo with an owl and a Harry Potter movie marathon.

Katherine Harris, event organizer and minister of magic through the weekend, said wanted to host an event to celebrate the release of two new books about the world of Harry Potter.

“There’s something for everyone in Harry Potter so I thought it would be interesting,” said Harris.

The last few days of planning were a little hectic, Harris said.

“On Thursday I was a little nervous and then we had window break on Friday, which had me a little panicked. But it seems to have come together well,” she said.

Her favourite part of Diagon Alley Meets Downtown was the wand painting, she added.

“It lets kids be creative on their own terms and I haven’t seen two wands that are the same yet which is awesome,” said Harris.

Harris said she hopes Diagon Alley Meets Downtown becomes an annual event.

Lauren Pezzella, vice-president of Central Alberta Quidditch, said it was great to see young people out and enjoying the game of quidditch.

“For some kids Harry Potter is a great introduction into literature, but I think it can be a great introduction to sport and activity as well.

“It’s great to see kids of all different abilities to get together and play what seems like a ridiculous sport. It’s a ton of fun,” said Pezzella.

A number of businesses are involved in Diagon Alley Meets Downtown; Sunworks, The Coconut Room, To The Lost, housewarmings, Red Boar Smokery, Forgotten Alley, Tribe, Quenched International Coffee House and the Downtown Business Association.

The Harry Potter festivities continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ross Street Patio.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Amelia Setso, 10, paints her wand at the Harry Potter celebration in downtown Red Deer Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
FDA approves better vaccine against painful shingles virus
Next story
Man killed in collision near Markerville

Just Posted

Man killed in collision near Markerville

A 55-year-old man is dead after a collision near Markerville Friday night.… Continue reading

La Loche school shooter carried out plan with ‘stark efficiency:’ Crown

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A Saskatchewan judge is weighing whether a teenager… Continue reading

Castor triple-murder trial resumes on Monday

Trial was delayed two weeks for two men accused of killing Castor-area family

Red Deer Royals are sending 1,000 letters to Trudeau

The band must pay for the last 20 per cent of fieldhouse costs

Central Alberta real estate market reflects Alberta’s slow recovery

Real estate markets will bounce back but incoming mortgage changes don’t help, say realtor groups

WATCH: A magical Harry Potter weekend in downtown Red Deer

Wizards, witches and muggles are flocking to downtown Red Deer to celebrate… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month