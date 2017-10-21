WATCH: A magical Harry Potter weekend in downtown Red Deer

Jessica MacAulny, 14, and Madison Mimnagh, 11, pose with an owl at the downtown Red Deer Harry Potter celebration Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Wizards, witches and muggles are flocking to downtown Red Deer to celebrate Harry Potter this weekend.

Edmonton’s Clare Tries and her six-year-old son Max describe themselves as big fans of the series. They couldn’t resist the chance to enjoy the festivities at the first ever Diagon Alley Meets Downtown, which began Saturday and ends Sunday.

“We were visiting a friend who lives here and when we heard there was a Harry Potter day we just had to come,” she said.

Tries said she and her son really enjoyed the wand painting section at the event.

“Everything going on here is pretty awesome. I’m definitely glad we came out,” said Tries.

Red Deer’s Brody Prince was at the event with his wife, one-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. His daughter loved the wand painting as well, he said.

“We aren’t huge fans of Harry Potter, but we’ve seen the movies and we thought we should definitely check out what’s going on down here,” said Prince.

In addition to wand painting, there is quidditch, a chance to take a photo with an owl and a Harry Potter movie marathon.

Katherine Harris, event organizer and minister of magic through the weekend, said wanted to host an event to celebrate the release of two new books about the world of Harry Potter.

“There’s something for everyone in Harry Potter so I thought it would be interesting,” said Harris.

The last few days of planning were a little hectic, Harris said.

“On Thursday I was a little nervous and then we had window break on Friday, which had me a little panicked. But it seems to have come together well,” she said.

Her favourite part of Diagon Alley Meets Downtown was the wand painting, she added.

“It lets kids be creative on their own terms and I haven’t seen two wands that are the same yet which is awesome,” said Harris.

Harris said she hopes Diagon Alley Meets Downtown becomes an annual event.

Lauren Pezzella, vice-president of Central Alberta Quidditch, said it was great to see young people out and enjoying the game of quidditch.

“For some kids Harry Potter is a great introduction into literature, but I think it can be a great introduction to sport and activity as well.

“It’s great to see kids of all different abilities to get together and play what seems like a ridiculous sport. It’s a ton of fun,” said Pezzella.

A number of businesses are involved in Diagon Alley Meets Downtown; Sunworks, The Coconut Room, To The Lost, housewarmings, Red Boar Smokery, Forgotten Alley, Tribe, Quenched International Coffee House and the Downtown Business Association.

The Harry Potter festivities continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ross Street Patio.



