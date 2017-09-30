WATCH: Canada 150 Art Jam a success

Jon Ogilvie and his five-year-old daughter Aliya at the Hub on Ross Street during Canada 150 Art Jam, which is a part of Alberta Culture Days, on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Artists were celebrated at City Hall Park in Red Deer on Saturday at the Canada 150 Art Jam.

The event, hosted by the city and the Red Deer Arts Council, was a part of Alberta Culture Days, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

This was the first Art Jam held in Red Deer and Caryn Ouwehand, special events programmer for the city, said it was a success.

“We have lots of people participating in all the different activities,” said Ouwehand. “It’s not until we have an opportunity to showcase all these groups that we realize how much is going on in Red Deer.”

The event wasn’t just about celebrating Canada 150, it was also about getting people talking about the country’s history. One of the event highlights for Ouwehand was the Red Feather Women’s Reconciliation Community Tipi.

People had the chance to design their own square and add to the structure. It was a unique way to have people discuss truth and reconciliation, Ouwehand said.

“It’s such a wonderful way to start a conversation, especially for a topic that is very difficult for some people to talk about. We were very excited to bring them here and into the community to create that dialogue,” she said.

Artist Terrah Chubey and her mother Sylvia Jennings painted the sidewalk in front City Hall in order to spread the same message.

Jennings is a residential school survivor and her story inspired Chubey to paint at the Art Jam.

Elsewhere in City Hall Park, attendees could find hip hop dancers, face-painters, balloon animals and other activities throughout the day.

There were 11 different community groups that stepped onto the Diversity Stage in front of City Hall, including groups that put on tai chi demonstrations and puppet shows.

Ouwehand said she hopes Art Jam will become an annual event.

“It would follow a similar setup in terms of structure, but we’re always open and excited to make changes,” she said.



