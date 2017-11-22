All servers at the Festival of Trees preview dinner and silent auction Wednesday were volunteers. The event kicks off Festival of Trees, which officially opens to the public Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Nearly a quarter-century after Joan Donald organized the first Festival of Trees in Red Deer, she stood in awe at how much the event has grown.

“I never envisioned it growing into something like this,” said Donald.

Donald was one of 900 people who filled the Prairie Pavilion in Westerner Park Wednesday for the festival’s preview dinner and silent auction – a gala evening for platinum to silver donors.

This is the 24th Festival of Trees, which is a multi-day event to raise money for the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation. The event has raised nearly $14 million in its history.

The very first Festival of Trees was just a dinner and a dance. It took a few years for Red Deerians to get on board with the festival, Donald said.

“People were saying ‘Why are you celebrating trees in November?’ It took a while to get the message out there that we were raising money for the hospital and showing people a good time,” said Donald.

Donald said it’s important to update the festival each year.

“A policy we have is to keep refreshing it. Even compared to last year, this is quite different. You have to bring new things and take away the old ones to keep it fresh,” she said.

READ MORE: Christmas season in Red Deer begins with Festival of Trees

Krista Spelt, Festival of Trees co-chair, said she’s happy to hold the preview dinner after months of preparation.

“This is an event that’s about stewardship and thanking [the sponsors] and the rest of the community for their generous support of Festival of Trees for 24 years,” said Spelt.

The festival is an excellent kickoff to Christmas, Spelt added.

Terri Williams, the second co-chair, said thanking all those who have donated is important.

“It’s very exciting to see donors, some of whom have been with the festival for 10, 15 or even 24 years. The festival has just kept going thanks to them,” she said.

Robert Bilton, chair of Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, said the volunteers are crucial to the annual event’s success.

“It’s another fantastic event put on by hundreds and hundreds of volunteers who work tirelessly,” he said.

Despite the oil industry being in a downturn, which affects Alberta’s economy, the festival continues to be a success every year, Bilton added.

“The Festival of Trees is always fantastic,” he said. “Even though the economy is facing challenges, we actually have increased the amount of donations that go to the hospital to support health care.”

The money raised at this year’s festival will support hematology and microbiology in the Red Deer Regional Hospital’s laboratory services.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

2019 Canada Winter Games chair Lyn Radford and her husband Reg look at the trees on display during Wednesday’s Festival of Trees preview dinner and silent auction at Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Just Posted

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month