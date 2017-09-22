WATCH: Goulet-Jones runs a second time

Calvin Goulet-Jones is trying his luck again to become a Red Deer city councillor.

Goulet-Jones ran in the 2013 election under the Red Deer First banner, and received enough votes for 13th place out of 30 candidates.

The conservative candidate, as he defines himself, is advocating for a zero per cent tax increase next year. He said he believes businesses in Red Deer can use a bit of a relief from the hardships over the past couple of years. He understands he is only one voice and council makes these decisions together, but he will support a no tax increase if elected.

Goulet-Jones said the city also needs to look at reducing restrictions and zoning bylaws.

“We need to keep our tax base in the city,” he said.

The tradesman and beekeeper wants council to focus on north Red Deer by adding a multiplex aquatic facility. Goulet-Jones said by adding a high-class facility, he wants to attract tourists who will come to Red Deer and spend their dollars. As well he would like Red Deer to become a tourism hub in Alberta, just as Kamloops is in B.C.

The council candidate has been door knocking, and city residents have been raising concerns with him about crime.

“When I’m talking about the zero per cent tax increase, obviously there will be a reduction in operational spending …,” he said.

He wants citizens to make decisions about concerns that affect Red Deerians’ every day life, such as crime, so he is pushing for public engagement.

He is open to the idea of a municipal police force but he would like to see some data before heading down that path.

Goulet-Jones would like to see a higher voter turn out this election.

The candidate is a member of the United Conservative Party Red Deer South board, and a founding executive member of the Red Deer Beekeepers Association.

