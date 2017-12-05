St. Teresa of Avila School Grade 3 students listen intently to a presentation from Red Deer Fire Department firefighters Tuesday about fire and playground safety. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it is a housefire or an accident on a playground.

That was the message Red Deer firefighters were conveying on Tuesday when they visited St. Teresa of Avila School to teach Grade 3 students about fire and playground safety.

Capt. Robert Munn with Red Deer Emergency Services said teaching students about playground safety is just as important as fire safety.

One of the big lessons for children was how to react when they find a needle on the ground – don’t touch it and tell a parent or guardian.

“The needle problem is huge in Red Deer right now so we want to get that message across, as well as how they should be safe around lighters, matches and that kind of thing,” Munn said.

With a fire station just a couple blocks away from St. Teresa, it’s important to be involved in the community, said Munn.

“It feels nice to be a part of the community, meet the kids, have them get to know us and get the message across,” he said.

Firefighters Kyle Cochrane and Wyatt Robinson led the presentation Tuesday, which included fire alarm tests and a video presentation.

Hearing the children answer questions from Robinson and Cochrane, and get involved in discussions about safety is a good sign they’re learning, said Munn.

“Some of their answers are pretty funny and the stories they come up with are pretty inventive,” he said. “But it does mean a lot knowing they actually listen and learn something.”

Renee Bowers, Grade 3 teacher at St. Teresa of Avila, said it was great to have the firefighters come to the school to teach the students about safety.

“It was wonderful to see the kids excited to see them,” said Bowers. “They had lots of questions, lots of stories to share and I think they’re ready to go home and make a plan of their own now with their families.”

The information shared by the firefighters was incredibly valuable, Bowers added.

“It’s important for the students to understand the safety just in case there ever is an emergency in their homes,” she said.


Firefighters Kyle Cochrane (left) and Wyatt Robinson discuss what St. Teresa of Avila School Grade 3 students should do if they find a needle on the ground Tuesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

