WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae in front of the giant Halloween setup at their home at 56 Fern Road. Anyone interested in seeing the decorations can stop by the home between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled with ghosts, tombstones and spooky things just days away from Halloween.

The couple has about 12 inflatables and other Halloween-inspired decorations set up on their front lawn at 56 Fern Road for Halloween.

“We always add one more blow-up every year and we added three this year and a sound machine,” Kesseler said, as the theme from the movie Halloween played through the sound system just behind him.

Kesseler and MacRae have decorated their yard the last five Christmases and three Halloweens. The extreme decorating began as a gift to their young daughter and has snowballed since then.

“I love seeing all the kid’s faces when everything is set up,” said MacRae. “Last Halloween we had a car full of kids jump out, take a bunch of pictures then hop back into the car. They didn’t even ask for candy.”

The two were inspired to create a big Christmas display by a man from Rocky Mountain House, who no longer does large Christmas setups.

Kesseler and MacRae started with three giant blow-ups – a cat, a dragon and a Minion. Now their yard has a giant pumpkin, a graveyard, a talking skeleton, a motion-detecting monster in the bushes and more.

There will be a smoke machine on Halloween night as well.

“We do it for the kids of all ages,” said Kesseler. “It takes a bit of time to get everything wired up, but it’s definitely worth the effort.”

Most of the blow ups and decorations come from an online shopping site and garage sales, MacRae added.

It won’t be too long until MacRae and Kesseler get to work on the next display, they said.

“All this stuff comes down about three days after Halloween and goes back into a bin. Then in about two weeks I’ll be up on the roof putting up all the Christmas lights,” said Kesseler.

It’s impotant to get the Christmas lights up early because it isn’t safe to be on the roof when it’s snowy and icy, said MacRae.

Kesseler said their neighbour is going to let them put part of his and his wife’s display on their yard.

The two said they hope to inspire others to put together big displays of their own.

The power for the decorations will be on from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. until after Halloween.



