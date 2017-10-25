John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae in front of the giant Halloween setup at their home at 56 Fern Road. Anyone interested in seeing the decorations can stop by the home between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled with ghosts, tombstones and spooky things just days away from Halloween.

The couple has about 12 inflatables and other Halloween-inspired decorations set up on their front lawn at 56 Fern Road for Halloween.

“We always add one more blow-up every year and we added three this year and a sound machine,” Kesseler said, as the theme from the movie Halloween played through the sound system just behind him.

Kesseler and MacRae have decorated their yard the last five Christmases and three Halloweens. The extreme decorating began as a gift to their young daughter and has snowballed since then.

“I love seeing all the kid’s faces when everything is set up,” said MacRae. “Last Halloween we had a car full of kids jump out, take a bunch of pictures then hop back into the car. They didn’t even ask for candy.”

The two were inspired to create a big Christmas display by a man from Rocky Mountain House, who no longer does large Christmas setups.

Kesseler and MacRae started with three giant blow-ups – a cat, a dragon and a Minion. Now their yard has a giant pumpkin, a graveyard, a talking skeleton, a motion-detecting monster in the bushes and more.

There will be a smoke machine on Halloween night as well.

“We do it for the kids of all ages,” said Kesseler. “It takes a bit of time to get everything wired up, but it’s definitely worth the effort.”

Most of the blow ups and decorations come from an online shopping site and garage sales, MacRae added.

It won’t be too long until MacRae and Kesseler get to work on the next display, they said.

“All this stuff comes down about three days after Halloween and goes back into a bin. Then in about two weeks I’ll be up on the roof putting up all the Christmas lights,” said Kesseler.

It’s impotant to get the Christmas lights up early because it isn’t safe to be on the roof when it’s snowy and icy, said MacRae.

Kesseler said their neighbour is going to let them put part of his and his wife’s display on their yard.

The two said they hope to inspire others to put together big displays of their own.

The power for the decorations will be on from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. until after Halloween.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Just Posted

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Halloween spirit for Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae is alive… Continue reading

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Doors officially open to Asooahum Crossing

Special ceremony held in Red Deer with two Alberta ministers

Strong winds up to 100 km/hr expected for Red Deer and area

Environment Canada issued wind warning Wednesday

Former Bowden Institution employee charged with helping a prisoner escape, reserves plea

Peter Edgar, 61, to next appear in court on Nov. 21

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month