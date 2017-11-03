WATCH My Ride: 1956 Chevrolet COE Cab Over

Name: Ken Wigmore

Make and Model: 1956 Chevrolet COE Cab Over

What kind of vehicle do you have?

It’s registered as a 1956 COE Cab Over or Snubnose – it’s got a couple different names. But it’s kind of put together with a few different pieces; the backend’s a 1990 frame with a 1990 box, the front end is a 1979 frame and then there’s the 1956 cab on it. Also it’s had a couple modifications to it with a few extra pieces here and there.

How long have you had it?

We’ve had it about four years. I knew the guy we bought it from – I used to do some work for him when we were contractors so I knew the truck from a long time ago. I approached him one day and said, “I should take this into the parade once in a while,” and he said, “I’ll do you one better, I’ll sell it to you.”

Are you a fan of these classic cars?

Oh yeah, we enjoy the classic cars. I like to have something different – something you don’t find every day. This kind of fit what we wanted. It’s fun, it doesn’t win any prizes, but it gets a look once in a while and that’s a fun part of it all.

Do you have any dream cars?

Probably a ’64-and-a-half Mustang convertible that’s been totally restored or something along those lines. I like getting cars that are restored for peanuts, I don’t want to spend too much money – that’s the fun part for me. I’ll spend a long time looking for that cheap Mustang, I know.

Previous story
‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed
Next story
Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Just Posted

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Red Deer Mounties charge five men, seize firearms

Five Red Deer men are charged after a police investigation into a… Continue reading

Ceci aware of ‘push’ for Red Deer hospital expansion, makes no commitment

Finance minister waiting for catheterization strategy

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month