WATCH My Ride: 1956 Chevrolet COE Cab Over

Name: Ken Wigmore

Make and Model: 1956 Chevrolet COE Cab Over

What kind of vehicle do you have?

It’s registered as a 1956 COE Cab Over or Snubnose – it’s got a couple different names. But it’s kind of put together with a few different pieces; the backend’s a 1990 frame with a 1990 box, the front end is a 1979 frame and then there’s the 1956 cab on it. Also it’s had a couple modifications to it with a few extra pieces here and there.

How long have you had it?

We’ve had it about four years. I knew the guy we bought it from – I used to do some work for him when we were contractors so I knew the truck from a long time ago. I approached him one day and said, “I should take this into the parade once in a while,” and he said, “I’ll do you one better, I’ll sell it to you.”

Are you a fan of these classic cars?

Oh yeah, we enjoy the classic cars. I like to have something different – something you don’t find every day. This kind of fit what we wanted. It’s fun, it doesn’t win any prizes, but it gets a look once in a while and that’s a fun part of it all.

Do you have any dream cars?

Probably a ’64-and-a-half Mustang convertible that’s been totally restored or something along those lines. I like getting cars that are restored for peanuts, I don’t want to spend too much money – that’s the fun part for me. I’ll spend a long time looking for that cheap Mustang, I know.