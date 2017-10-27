Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Red Deer’s Gary Davis stands next to his 1974 Plymouth Barracuda at a recent Cruise Night. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Name: Gary Davis

Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda

How long have you had this car?

I’ve had this car for about 10 years. I bought it in this condition from another fellow and I put it into my collection. I have a few beauties.

How much work have you put into it?

I’ve pretty much just looked after the motor and done the maintenance on it. It hasn’t need very much because I don’t use it that often.

Do you do the work yourself?

I do all the work myself. I don’t do any body or paint work, but mechanically there’s almost nothing I can’t do.

How often do you come out to car shows?

I do like to come out to these – my whole family is into it. My dad was a car nut – I’m probably twice as bad as he was and my kids are twice as bad as I am, so let the cycle continue.

What’s the challenge about taking care of these classic cars?

The biggest thing is to keep them maintained and keep them indoors. If you have a collector plate you’re only allowed to put so many miles on it. Also you’re going to want to keep out of the sunshine and keep out of the hail in Alberta and of course keep it out of the criminal element that seems to be gaining popularity in the area.

Do you have a dream car?

I would like to have a Bentley eventually. It’s a six-figure car, but maybe if I get rid of a half-dozen of the others I can afford one of those.