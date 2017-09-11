WATCH: RDC student vocal about addiction

Chase Combs, a student at RDC, opens up about his experience with addiction. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

One Red Deer College student is advocating for 12-step meetings on campus.

Chaise Combs, Students’ Association of Red Deer College, was once a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotic Anonymous (NA) and has dealt with addiction in the past, he said.

“I was basically an addict my whole life but it was detrimental to my physical health for about three years,” he said.

Combs, 23, is taking the Communications Studies program at RDC and is currently in his second year.

He now wants to use his personal lessons to help other students who may be struggling with addictions be it fentanyl or alcohol.

“As a recovering addict, I think drug awareness and learning to cope is important to me,” he said.

He says he began his recovery journey close to three and a half years ago. Currently, he isn’t a member of any groups.

Combs want to make resources available on campus. He said students who live in college residences should have resources readily available.

“Red Deer has quite a recovery community but we also want to recognize some people do live in residences and do not necessarily have transportation,” he said.

He wants students to know there are resources available if they need help.

“Resources are there for you if you reach out to them,” he said. “I want students and other people my age to know that people do care.”

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com