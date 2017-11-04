Red Deer’s Tyler Friesen, 12, soldering copper to make a keychain as steamfitter/pipefitter instructor Ken Lewis looks on at Red Deer College’s open house Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer College hosts open house

People had the chance to try welding, soldering and a number of other hands-on activities at Red Deer College’s annual open house.

Both the main campus and the downtown Donald School of Business held open houses Saturday.

The open house gave future students the chance to see what it would be like to go to college in Red Deer, said Joel Ward, RDC president.

“It’s all about demonstrating to students that this is a great place with great facilities, great programs and great opportunities to complete your education here and get a great job when you’re finished,” Ward said.

Ward said the annual open house is always busy.

“It’s a great day to showcase some of the things we do here at Red Deer College,” said Ward. “There are literally thousands of students who pop by to take a look at our facilities and our over-100 programs.”

People who are considering attending RDC saw there are three major projects under construction; the Gary W. Harris Games Centre, the new residence building and the environmental alternative energy lab, which will open early next year.

“As students come here they see a lot of action, a lot activity and of course people want to be associated with an institution that’s on the go and on the grow. That’s what we’re doing here at Red Deer College,” said Ward.

From welding to showing off green screen technology, there was plenty to see at the open house, Ward added.

People who were unable to attend the open house do still have a chance to get a feel for the school. If interested, you can call the school’s mainline and plan to spend one day as a student in a program.

“It gives people the chance to spend a day in a program with the faculty so they can experience what it would feel like to be in that program,” said Ward.

Ward said the open house is great for students and parents to see what’s happening at the school.

“People have said they didn’t realize how much we have going on here, like the construction projects and how those will assist us.”

Many people were excited to hear whether RDC will get Polytechnic University status, Ward added.


Red Deer’s Ewan Conroy-Kovach, 12, looks on as Red Deer College instructer Stephen Murrant shows him how to weld at Saturday’s open house at the college. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

