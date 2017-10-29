WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Stories mentioned:
Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers: Watch/read more
Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home: Watch/read more
Doors officially open to Asooahum Crossing: Watch/read more
A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets: Watch/read more
Bring a robot chicken to life? At RDC’s Makerspace you can make it happen: Watch/read more
RDC’s Jordanna Cota first in provincial race, women and men off to nationals: Watch/read more
Red Deer craft sale a busy place: Watch/read more
Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers: Watch/read more
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter