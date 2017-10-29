WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Stories mentioned:

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers: Watch/read more

Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home: Watch/read more

Doors officially open to Asooahum Crossing: Watch/read more

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets: Watch/read more

Bring a robot chicken to life? At RDC’s Makerspace you can make it happen: Watch/read more

RDC’s Jordanna Cota first in provincial race, women and men off to nationals: Watch/read more

Red Deer craft sale a busy place: Watch/read more

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers: Watch/read more


