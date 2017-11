Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Stories mentioned:

Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus: Watch/read more

911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth: Watch/read more

Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer: Watch/read more

Festival of Trees wraps up raising more than $950K: Watch/read more



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter