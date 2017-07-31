Watch some summer flicks under the stars at Red Deer’s Kin Kanyon this August

Get some fresh air while watching a movie in August as Fresh Air Cinemas has five films lined up for Kin Kanyon in Red Deer.

Starting Tuesday evening, five free showings are scheduled for every Tuesday in August. It starts with Lego Batman at 9:30 p.m.

On top of the movies this summer, a popcorn concession tent, Stache mini donut truck and Miranjos food truck will be on site.

The movies start at sunset every Tuesday. On Aug. 8, The Boss Baby will be shown at 9:15 p.m.; on Aug. 15 it will be Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at 9 p.m.; on Aug. 22, at 8:45 p.m., the movie will be decided by vote on Facebook; and on Aug. 29 at 8:30p.m. it will be a mystery movie. The mystery movie will be announced on Aug. 22.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/outdoormoviesalberta

At the park there are barbecue pits with picnic tables, a playground area, a water sprinkler and washrooms. All of which will be accessible during the movies.

People are advised to bring a chair or blanket to sit in comfort, arrive early because of limited parking and use the garbage cans on site.