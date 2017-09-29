WATCH: State of the art technology to help disabled Red Deerians at advance polls

Disabled Red Deerians will be able to vote independently at advance polls with the help of a new piece of technology.

The City of Red Deer will offer ExpressVote Universal Voting System machines at its advance polls in October’s municipal election.

Samantha Rodwell, Red Deer deputy returning officer, said the machines are being used for the first time in the city. The machines will help all electors vote in the same manner, regardless of ability, she said.

“Whether a voter is partially sighted, they require a sit and puff device, a rocker paddle or have no disability, they’ll vote in the same manner using our ExpressVote system,” Rodwell said.

There are five advance voting dates – all of which are held at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery (4525 47A Ave.) – on Sept. 30, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 13 and Oct 14.

Rodwell said she’s happy all people have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election.

“It’s great to have every single elector vote independently. It gives everyone the exact same abilities on election day. No voter is getting a preference,” she said.

ExpressVote machines offers a headset and brail keypad for visually impaired voters.

“Red Deer has a specific regulation that allows us to serve those blind voters at the advance vote and that’s why we’re featuring these machines at the advance votes,” she said.

Rodwell said the ExpressVote is one the most state-of-the-art pieces of election equipment in North America. It’s possible this technology will become a permanent fixture for elections to come, she added.

“Every election year we take a full review of the equipment and technology we’re using. We go out and research what companies have developed over the past years.

“Next election we’re going to take another review of equipment out in the industry and what equipment our software company can provide and we’ll do another review at that time and make a decision then,” said Rodwell.

Special ballots are available for voters who may be out of town or physically unable to get to a voting station on election day. At-home voting is also available for anyone with a physical disability that prevents travel.

More information on advance polls, special ballots and at-home voting can be found at elections.reddeer.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

