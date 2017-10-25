‘We deserve to know why’: Questions remain as man sentenced for killing wife

REGINA — A Saskatchewan man who has never explained why he shot and killed his wife was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole for 17 years.

John Strang was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month. His lawyer told court after the plea that his client had ”no explanation for what he has done.”

Lisa Strang, 47, was found dead on a sofa in the basement of their home in McLean, Sask., in August 2015. She had been shot in the back — the bullet pierced her heart — and in the head.

She was finance director for the Saskatchewan Party and had become more vocal about her unhappy marriage and having to pay off her husband’s debts.

Patrick Bundrock, the party’s executive director, said she was “a wonderful individual and a good friend to all of us.”

He said the sentence does bring some closure, but one important question remains for those who still grieve her death.

“The one thing that we have never, ever heard is why, and we deserve to know why,” Bundrock said outside court.

Strang appeared emotionless as Justice Ellen Gunn delivered her sentence for what she called a deplorable and unexplainable crime.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. Both lawyers recommended Strang not be eligible for parole for 17 years.

“The sentence speaks for itself as to the severity of the offence,” said defence lawyer Brian Smith. “It took a lot of work to get there, so it’s a result we’re satisfied with.”

“We really did need to get a significantly increased parole eligibility from the minimum allowable, which is 10 years,” added Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip.