‘We deserve to know why:’ Questions remain as man sentenced for killing wife

‘We deserve to know why’: Questions remain as man sentenced for killing wife

REGINA — A Saskatchewan man who has never explained why he shot and killed his wife was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole for 17 years.

John Strang was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month. His lawyer told court after the plea that his client had ”no explanation for what he has done.”

Lisa Strang, 47, was found dead on a sofa in the basement of their home in McLean, Sask., in August 2015. She had been shot in the back — the bullet pierced her heart — and in the head.

She was finance director for the Saskatchewan Party and had become more vocal about her unhappy marriage and having to pay off her husband’s debts.

Patrick Bundrock, the party’s executive director, said she was “a wonderful individual and a good friend to all of us.”

He said the sentence does bring some closure, but one important question remains for those who still grieve her death.

“The one thing that we have never, ever heard is why, and we deserve to know why,” Bundrock said outside court.

Strang appeared emotionless as Justice Ellen Gunn delivered her sentence for what she called a deplorable and unexplainable crime.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. Both lawyers recommended Strang not be eligible for parole for 17 years.

“The sentence speaks for itself as to the severity of the offence,” said defence lawyer Brian Smith. “It took a lot of work to get there, so it’s a result we’re satisfied with.”

“We really did need to get a significantly increased parole eligibility from the minimum allowable, which is 10 years,” added Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip.

Previous story
‘Lifetime collection’ of classic, cars lost in fire in Langley, B.C.

Just Posted

Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month