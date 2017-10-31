Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Three shotguns and close to $4,000 in counterfeit Canadian bills were seized after Red Deer RCMP located a stolen vehicle that fled police on several occasions and had been involved in numerous crimes.

Police said they located a stolen car at an apartment in Johnstone Crossing. The driver surrendered to police after he collided with a nearby parked, unoccupied vehicle while trying to flee.

Meanwhile, other officers pursued a man and a woman into the apartment building after they were seen running from the vehicle.

RCMP did not locate the two passengers but seized a shotgun abandoned in the stairwell.

Police recovered two shotguns from the car, one loaded, and numerous rounds of ammunition. They also seized 37 counterfeit Canadian $100 bills and 12 counterfeit Canadian $20 bills from the car.

Police said the money looked like Canadian polymer bills but was printed on paper and each bill had Chinese characters printed on it. Similar bills have been seized by numerous police departments across Canada in recent months, but this is the first seizure in Red Deer. The $20 bills in Red Deer had pink Chinese characters and the $100 bills had white characters.

The car was reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 24 which was then involved in numerous criminal offences in Central Alberta including:

  • Four gas and dash incidents in which the driver was a woman.
  • Two incidents in which police located the stolen vehicle but it fled at high speeds and police didn’t pursue for public safety reasons.
  • A shoplifting incident in which a man and woman fled a store with approximately $500 worth of items and drove away in the suspect car.
  • A public report of dangerous driving in which the car was occupied by two men.

A 25-year-old Red Deer man will face a number of criminal charges including weapons charges, flight from police, and possession of stolen property.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka
Next story
Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Just Posted

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

Update: Freezing rain warning ends for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

Accused in murder trial points finger at co-accused

Jason Klaus told police that Joshua Frank told him he killed the Klaus family

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month