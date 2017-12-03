Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its future.

Of the 317 votes, in a web poll conducted by the Advocate, about 76 per cent or roughly 243 residents agreed with an expansion at the mall.

City of Red Deer recently received an application to expand the east side of the mall — where the former Target store was located before it folded in 2015. The redevelopment would mean the now-vacant Target space would be demolished. If the proposed application is approved, the space would be replaced with a two-storey building.

The web poll numbers show that 14 per cent or roughly 46 people voted against the expansion. About 28 people went with an unsure vote.

Bower Place currently has two vacant spaces with the recent shut down of Sears in September.

The proposed redevelopment includes a request to include additional parking spaces on the east side of the mall.

Parking seems to be a concern for some who work at the mall like Liz Davis, sales clerk at Bamboo Pillows kiosk in the mall. She said she would like to see more parking stalls for customers which seems to be an issue during busy days such as Black Friday.

In a letter received by the Advocate, Red Deer resident Wayne Rumohr, speaks against any expansion at Bower Place. He said to use the two storey retail space sitting empty in the mall.

Advocate readers took to Advocate’s Facebook page to share their thoughts. Readers want to see a variety of stores, restaurants and recreational activities at the mall.



