We’re All in This Together had readers hooked

Readers like the relatable characters in the book

Readers were excited Thursday evening to meet with Amy Jones, author of We’re All In This Together — a book that had them hooked over the summer.

Kelsey Luciow, 23, brought her copy of the book for Jones to sign on Thursday.

She said she is a slow reader but We’re All In This Together had her hooked.

“I read it into the night when I should’ve been sleeping,” said Luciow.

The Red Deer Reads Community Book Club author talked about her novel Thursday evening, took questions from the audience and signed books for her fans. Some of those in attendance raved about the fictional yet relatable characters in the book.

Jennifer Blair, a Red Deer resident, said she liked that there are so many characters in the book.

”They had such individual personalities and you can relate to everything and everybody,” she said.

With the story set in Thunder Bay in Ont., fans like Blair agreed the book is “very Canadian.”

“The book is very essence of [being a] Canadian. It features a family that could be found anywhere in Canada with real Canadian problems like aging, and problems with teenagers and between siblings,” said Blair.

Nicole Johnson, 19, echoed Blair’s thoughts. She said the story is based in Ontario but and it’s very Canadian with a fun family dynamic. She said Jones wrote the book from multiple perspectives so you learned every character’s outlook.

Fans like Sara Girardin from Red Deer, have been following Jones’s work for years. She said she has read her blogs and short stories for almost six years and when she heard about her novel, she jumped with excitement. She said she voted for the book multiple times so it would be chosen as the Red Deer Reads 2017 title.

“I just really love how she wrote all the characters, they were believable even if they weren’t always likable and the relationships between everyone,” said Girardin.

The next book submissions will be taken from Red Deerians around Spring 2018 for the Red Deer Reads 2018 title.


