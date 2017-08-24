West Park and West Lake residents continue to be under boil water advisory

A precautionary boil water advisory is still in effect for residents in West Park and West Lake. File photo

Residents in West Park and West Lake remain under a boil water advisory.

The precautionary boil water advisory came into effect yesterday for all of the 2,500 residents who live in the area.

The city has sent out 10 samples of water from the area and to the province to make sure the water safe to consume. The results from the samples are expected tomorrow after which time the boil water advisory could be lifted.

“The precautionary boil water advisory will be in place until we get those results back,” said Alex Monkman, city water superintendent.

Residents are asked to continue boiling their water before consumption such as drinking, washing your vegetables, cooking and brushing your teeth.

For more information visit reddeer.ca