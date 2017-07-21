Westerner Days draws 20,000 Thursday

Sultry temperatures and hot musical acts combined to lure more than 20,000 visitors to Westerner Days Fair and Exposition on Thursday.

Even with the evening storm it was big day and that it was McDonald’s Kids’ Day only added to the drawing power of the event.

Classic Canadian rockers Chilliwack and Kim Mitchell were the headliners at the Enmax Centrium Main Stage. About 3,400 turned out for the concert that finished with a standing ovation to Mitchell, of “Patio Lanterns” and “Go for Soda” fame.

Tonight, “Life is a Highway” rocker Tom Cochrane takes the Centrium stage with Red Rider. Opening are Jamie Woodfin and Ken Stead.

Fair-goers can get free reserved seating by going to the Tickets Alberta box office in the lobby the Centrium at 4 p.m. Tickets are free with gate admission.

For those looking for some track action, the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships begins at 6 p.m.